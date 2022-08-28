 Skip to Content
How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on August 28, 2022: TV/Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Rangers square off against the Tigers in series rubber match

Detroit Tigers (49-78, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (58-68, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Drew Hutchison (1-7, 4.06 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Rangers: Kohei Arihara (1-1, 2.31 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -166, Tigers +140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Texas has a 58-68 record overall and a 28-35 record at home. The Rangers have a 41-12 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Detroit has a 49-78 record overall and a 21-43 record on the road. The Tigers have a 26-55 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has 17 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 16-for-42 with a triple and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Javier Baez leads Detroit with 11 home runs while slugging .367. Riley Greene is 13-for-43 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .276 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Tigers: 6-4, .274 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Cole Ragans: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Tigers: Jonathan Schoop: 10-Day IL (ankle), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

