How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on August 28, 2022: TV/Viewing Options

Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Rangers square off against the Tigers in series rubber match

Detroit Tigers (49-78, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (58-68, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Drew Hutchison (1-7, 4.06 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Rangers: Kohei Arihara (1-1, 2.31 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -166, Tigers +140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Texas has a 58-68 record overall and a 28-35 record at home. The Rangers have a 41-12 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Detroit has a 49-78 record overall and a 21-43 record on the road. The Tigers have a 26-55 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has 17 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 16-for-42 with a triple and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Javier Baez leads Detroit with 11 home runs while slugging .367. Riley Greene is 13-for-43 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .276 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Tigers: 6-4, .274 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Cole Ragans: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Tigers: Jonathan Schoop: 10-Day IL (ankle), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)