How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on May 21, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, May 21, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros

In Dallas the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

The Houston Astros head to play the Texas Rangers on Friday. Astros: Tyler Ivey (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Rangers: Kyle Gibson (3-0, 2.32 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 44 strikeouts).

The Rangers are 5-8 against the rest of their division. Texas is hitting a collective batting average of .235 this season, led by Adolis Garcia with an average of .287.

The Astros are 21-9 against opponents from the AL West. Houston has slugged .438, good for second in the American League. Yordan Alvarez leads the team with a .572 slugging percentage, including 19 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The Astros won the last meeting 6-2. Brooks Raley notched his second victory and Chas McCormick went 1-for-3 with two RBI for Houston. Joely Rodriguez registered his second loss for Texas.