How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Live Online on May 23, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options
On Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros
- When: Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Dallas the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|AT&T SportsNet Southwest
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports Southwest
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Southwest
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-