MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Live Online Without Cable on August 28, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros

In Dallas the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (8-4, 2.94 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) Rangers: Kolby Allard (3-10, 4.86 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers +202, Astros -243; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Yordan Alvarez and the Astros will take on the Rangers Saturday.

The Rangers are 28-35 on their home turf. Texas has a collective on-base percentage of .290, led by Nathaniel Lowe with a mark of .346.

The Astros have gone 35-27 away from home. Houston has slugged .440 this season. Yordan Alvarez leads the club with a .533 slugging percentage, including 52 extra-base hits and 26 home runs.

The Astros won the last meeting 5-4. Phil Maton earned his third victory and Jacob Meyers went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI for Houston. Brett Martin took his fourth loss for Texas.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $84.99-----
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

