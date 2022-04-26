How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Game Live Online on April 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros
- When: Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Dallas and Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.
Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels
Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Rangers face the Astros leading series 1-0
Houston Astros (7-9, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (6-10, fifth in the AL West)
Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jake Odorizzi (0-2, 9.00 ERA, 2.56 WHIP, five strikeouts); Rangers: Taylor Hearn (0-1, 7.59 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -117, Rangers -102; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros with a 1-0 series lead.
Texas is 6-10 overall and 2-5 at home. Rangers hitters have a collective .347 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL.
Houston is 7-9 overall and 2-4 in home games. The Astros are 3-0 in games when they scored five or more runs.
The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jonah Heim has a double, two home runs and nine RBI while hitting .360 for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 16-for-40 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.
Alex Bregman has three doubles and three home runs for the Astros. Michael Brantley is 13-for-41 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .221 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by six runs
Astros: 3-7, .206 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 22 runs
INJURIES: Rangers: Spencer Patton: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jon Gray: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Sborz: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Astros: Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Pressly: 10-Day IL (knee), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)