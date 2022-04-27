How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Game Live Online on April 27, 2022: Streaming Options/TV
On Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros
- When: Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Dallas and Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.
Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros Wednesday
Houston Astros (8-9, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (6-11, fifth in the AL West)
Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (0-0, .00 ERA, .72 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Rangers: Glenn Otto (1-0, 1.80 ERA, .60 WHIP, five strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -130, Rangers +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers take on the Houston Astros on Wednesday.
Texas is 2-6 at home and 6-11 overall. Rangers hitters have a collective .295 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.
Houston has gone 2-4 at home and 8-9 overall. Astros hitters have a collective .358 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the AL.
The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams square off this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Lowe has four doubles and a home run while hitting .364 for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 9-for-39 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.
Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with four home runs while slugging .511. Michael Brantley is 12-for-37 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .209 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by seven runs
Astros: 4-6, .208 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by eight runs
INJURIES: Rangers: Spencer Patton: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jon Gray: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Sborz: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Astros: Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Pressly: 10-Day IL (knee), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)