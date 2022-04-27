How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Game Live Online on April 27, 2022: Streaming Options/TV

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros Wednesday

Houston Astros (8-9, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (6-11, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (0-0, .00 ERA, .72 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Rangers: Glenn Otto (1-0, 1.80 ERA, .60 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -130, Rangers +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers take on the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

Texas is 2-6 at home and 6-11 overall. Rangers hitters have a collective .295 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.

Houston has gone 2-4 at home and 8-9 overall. Astros hitters have a collective .358 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the AL.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Lowe has four doubles and a home run while hitting .364 for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 9-for-39 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with four home runs while slugging .511. Michael Brantley is 12-for-37 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .209 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Astros: 4-6, .208 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Spencer Patton: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jon Gray: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Sborz: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Pressly: 10-Day IL (knee), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)