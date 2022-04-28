 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Game Live Online on April 28, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros

In Dallas and Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Astros bring 2-1 series lead over Rangers into game 4

Houston Astros (9-9, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (6-12, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 2:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (1-1, 1.89 ERA, .74 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Rangers: Martin Perez (0-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -168, Rangers +144; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros meet the Texas Rangers with a 2-1 series lead.

Texas has gone 2-7 in home games and 6-12 overall. The Rangers have gone 0-2 in games decided by one run.

Houston is 9-9 overall and 2-4 at home. The Astros have a 6-0 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams match up Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with seven extra base hits (four doubles and three home runs). Andy Ibanez is 4-for-20 with a double, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Alex Bregman has three doubles and three home runs for the Astros. Michael Brantley is 13-for-37 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .212 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by three runs

Astros: 4-6, .205 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Spencer Patton: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jon Gray: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Sborz: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Jose Siri: day-to-day (), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Pressly: 10-Day IL (knee), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

