How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on June 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, June 13, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros

In Dallas and Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $89.99-----
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Rangers play the Astros in first of 3-game series

Houston Astros (37-23, first in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (28-31, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (3-3, 3.22 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Rangers: Taylor Hearn (4-4, 5.40 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -165, Rangers +142; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Texas is 28-31 overall and 13-16 at home. Rangers hitters have a collective .389 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the AL.

Houston has a 37-23 record overall and a 21-13 record on the road. The Astros are 27-6 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Monday’s game is the ninth time these teams meet this season. The Astros are up 6-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia has 10 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 40 RBI for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 14-for-43 with a double, five home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has seven doubles, two triples and 17 home runs for the Astros. Michael Brantley is 13-for-31 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .236 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Astros: 5-5, .287 batting average, 4.04 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Rangers: Steele Walker: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Brett Martin: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Josh Smith: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (left elbow), Blake Taylor: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

