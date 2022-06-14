How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Live Online on June 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Rangers bring 1-0 series advantage over Astros into game 2

Houston Astros (37-24, first in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (29-31, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (5-3, 5.04 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (1-4, 4.41 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -131, Rangers +111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros with a 1-0 series lead.

Texas has a 14-16 record in home games and a 29-31 record overall. The Rangers have a 21-6 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Houston has a 37-24 record overall and a 21-14 record on the road. The Astros rank sixth in MLB play with 77 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 10th time this season. The Astros lead the season series 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Lowe has a .272 batting average to rank third on the Rangers, and has eight doubles, a triple and seven home runs. Marcus Semien is 16-for-43 with four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has seven doubles, two triples and 17 home runs for the Astros. Michael Brantley is 14-for-35 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by four runs

Astros: 4-6, .278 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Eli White: 10-Day IL (wrist), Steele Walker: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Brett Martin: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Josh Smith: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (left elbow), Blake Taylor: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)