MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on June 15, 2022: Streaming
On Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros
- When: Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Dallas and Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.
Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|$10 OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|AT&T SportsNet Southwest
|≥ $89.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports Southwest
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Southwest
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels
Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Rangers and Astros meet, winner takes 3-game series
Houston Astros (38-24, first in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (29-32, second in the AL West)
Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 2:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (0-0); Rangers: TBD
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -125, Rangers +106; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.
Texas has a 29-32 record overall and a 14-17 record in home games. The Rangers have gone 18-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.
Houston is 38-24 overall and 22-14 in road games. The Astros are 27-6 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
The teams play Wednesday for the 11th time this season. The Astros lead the season series 7-3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 24 extra base hits (10 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs). Marcus Semien is 17-for-42 with a double, four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.
Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 17 home runs while slugging .622. Kyle Tucker is 13-for-36 with four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .253 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored by four runs
Astros: 4-6, .257 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by nine runs
INJURIES: Rangers: Eli White: 10-Day IL (wrist), Steele Walker: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Brett Martin: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Josh Smith: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Astros: Jeremy Pena: day-to-day (wrist), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (left elbow), Blake Taylor: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)