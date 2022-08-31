MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Live Online on August 31, 2022: Streaming/Viewing Options

On Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros

In Dallas and Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Rangers take home losing streak into matchup against the Astros

Houston Astros (83-47, first in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (58-70, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 2:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (7-9, 2.97 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 150 strikeouts); Rangers: Martin Perez (10-4, 2.69 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 139 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -145, Rangers +122; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers take on the Houston Astros looking to stop a three-game home skid.

Texas has gone 28-37 in home games and 58-70 overall. The Rangers have gone 9-27 in games decided by one run.

Houston is 83-47 overall and 40-27 on the road. The Astros are 37-12 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 16th time this season. The Astros are up 11-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager ranks second on the Rangers with 46 extra base hits (17 doubles, a triple and 28 home runs). Nate Lowe is 17-for-44 with a triple, five home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 31 home runs while slugging .597. Alex Bregman is 10-for-32 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .273 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Astros: 6-4, .234 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (right elbow), Cole Ragans: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Astros: Martin Maldonado: day-to-day (hand), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (calf), Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (hand), Ryan Pressly: 15-Day IL (neck), Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (groin), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)