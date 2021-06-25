MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Texas Rangers Live Online Without Cable on June 25, 2021: Streaming/TV

On Friday, June 25, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Mike Minor (6-4, 4.48 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) Rangers: Dane Dunning (2-6, 4.71 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers -107, Royals -109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Whit Merrifield and the Royals will take on the Rangers Friday.

The Rangers are 17-21 on their home turf. Texas’s lineup has 84 home runs this season, Adolis Garcia leads the club with 20 homers.

The Royals are 15-21 on the road. Kansas City has a team on-base percentage of .307, led by Carlos Santana with a mark of .364.

The Rangers won the last meeting 7-3. Jordan Lyles secured his first victory and Isiah Kiner-Falefa went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Texas. Brady Singer took his first loss for Kansas City.

