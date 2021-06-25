 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Texas Rangers Live Online Without Cable on June 25, 2021: Streaming/TV

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, June 25, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Mike Minor (6-4, 4.48 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) Rangers: Dane Dunning (2-6, 4.71 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers -107, Royals -109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Whit Merrifield and the Royals will take on the Rangers Friday.

The Rangers are 17-21 on their home turf. Texas’s lineup has 84 home runs this season, Adolis Garcia leads the club with 20 homers.

The Royals are 15-21 on the road. Kansas City has a team on-base percentage of .307, led by Carlos Santana with a mark of .364.

The Rangers won the last meeting 7-3. Jordan Lyles secured his first victory and Isiah Kiner-Falefa went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Texas. Brady Singer took his first loss for Kansas City.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Kansas City≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Kansas City≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.