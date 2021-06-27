How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Texas Rangers Live Online Without Cable on June 27, 2021: TV/Streaming

On Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (3-5, 4.77 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Rangers: Jordan Lyles (2-5, 5.47 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers -106, Royals -110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Kyle Gibson. Gibson pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on two hits with 10 strikeouts against Kansas City.

The Rangers are 19-21 in home games in 2020. Texas has a collective batting average of .233 this season, led by Adolis Garcia with an average of .275.

The Royals are 15-23 on the road. Kansas City hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .305 this season, led by Carlos Santana with a mark of .362.

The Rangers won the last meeting 8-0. Kyle Gibson earned his sixth victory and Joey Gallo went 2-for-3 with two home runs and five RBI for Texas. Kris Bubic took his third loss for Kansas City.

