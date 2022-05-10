 Skip to Content
How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on May 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Kansas City Royals vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Royals visit the Rangers to begin 3-game series

Kansas City Royals (9-16, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (11-15, fourth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (1-2, 1.74 ERA, .84 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Rangers: Martin Perez (0-2, 2.25 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -136, Royals +116; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday to start a three-game series.

Texas has gone 4-9 at home and 11-15 overall. The Rangers are 9-2 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Kansas City is 6-9 at home and 9-16 overall. The Royals have gone 1-11 in games when they have allowed a home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia has four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 18 RBI for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 7-for-38 with three home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Salvador Perez leads Kansas City with five home runs while slugging .394. Bobby Witt Jr. is 9-for-33 with a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .199 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Royals: 3-7, .239 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Patton: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Carlos Santana: 10-Day IL (ankle), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

