How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on May 11, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Kansas City Royals vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Rangers host the Royals, try to extend home win streak

Kansas City Royals (9-18, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (12-16, fourth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: TBD; Rangers: Matt Bush (1-1, 4.09 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Kansas City Royals.

Texas is 12-16 overall and 5-9 at home. The Rangers are 10-2 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Kansas City has a 6-9 record at home and a 9-18 record overall. The Royals have a 4-7 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager leads Texas with six home runs while slugging .421. Mitch Garver is 6-for-23 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi has two doubles, a triple and a home run for the Royals. Edward Olivares is 11-for-22 with three doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .208 batting average, 2.12 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Royals: 2-8, .241 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (flexor strain), Jon Gray: day-to-day (knee), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Patton: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Carlos Santana: 10-Day IL (ankle), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)