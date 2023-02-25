How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals Spring Training Game Live Online on February 25, 2023: TV Channels & Streaming

On Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST, the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $120 OFF Your First 12 Months of DIRECTV STREAM when You Purchase the DIRECTV STREAM Device

In KC the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, while in Texas, the game is on Bally Sports Southwest, which are available with a a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM or a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. YouTube TV, Hulu, and Sling TV no longer carry those channels.

You can also stream Royals games with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+, but unfortunately, Rangers games are not available.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $19.99

Includes: Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest 7-Day Free Trial $19.99 / month ballysports.com Price: $99.99

Includes: Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $99.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $120 OFF Your First 12 Months of DIRECTV STREAM when You Purchase the DIRECTV STREAM Device Price: $85.98

Includes: Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 25 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $85.98 / month fubo.tv