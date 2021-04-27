How to Watch Angels vs. Rangers Live Stream on April 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

Texas enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Rangers are 2-2 against AL West teams. Texas has hit 26 home runs this season, eleventh in the American League. Nate Lowe leads the club with six, averaging one every 14.3 at-bats.

The Angels are 4-6 in division play. Los Angeles has slugged .439, good for second in the MLB. Mike Trout leads the club with a .820 slugging percentage, including 12 extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Angels won the last meeting 9-4. Shohei Ohtani recorded his first victory and Ohtani went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Los Angeles. Jordan Lyles registered his second loss for Texas.

