How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers Live Online Without Cable on August 2, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, August 2, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: TBD Rangers: Dane Dunning (4-7, 4.20 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers +118, Angels -140; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels head to play the Texas Rangers on Monday.

The Rangers are 25-27 in home games in 2020. Texas has hit 118 home runs as a team this season. Adolis Garcia leads the club with 23, averaging one every 15.7 at-bats.

The Angels are 22-27 in road games. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .253 batting average as a team this season, David Fletcher leads the team with a mark of .302.

The Angels won the last meeting 9-8. Griffin Canning earned his fourth victory and Taylor Ward went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and five RBI for Los Angeles. Dane Dunning took his fourth loss for Texas.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

