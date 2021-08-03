 Skip to Content
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online Without Cable on August 3, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Suarez (4-4, 3.25 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Rangers: Jordan Lyles (5-7, 5.04 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers +125, Angels -145; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Los Angeles will square off on Tuesday.

The Rangers are 26-27 in home games in 2020. Texas has a collective batting average of .225 this season, led by Isiah Kiner-Falefa with an average of .255.

The Angels have gone 22-28 away from home. Los Angeles hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .309 this season, led by Shohei Ohtani with a mark of .350.

The Rangers won the last meeting 4-1. Dane Dunning earned his fifth victory and Brock Holt went 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI for Texas. Chris Rodriguez registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

