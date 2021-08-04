MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers Live Online Without Cable on August 4, 2021: Streaming/Channels

On Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (5-1, 3.04 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 100 strikeouts) Rangers: Kolby Allard (2-9, 5.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers +145, Angels -164; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Los Angeles will play on Wednesday.

The Rangers are 26-28 in home games in 2020. Texas is averaging 3.7 RBI per game this season. Adolis Garcia leads the team with 63 total runs batted in.

The Angels are 23-28 on the road. Los Angeles is hitting a collective .253 this season, led by David Fletcher with an average of .301.

The Angels won the last meeting 11-3. Jose Suarez recorded his fifth victory and Jo Adell went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI for Los Angeles. Jordan Lyles took his eighth loss for Texas.

Live TV Streaming Option