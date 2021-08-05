How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers Live Online Without Cable on August 5, 2021: TV Options/Streaming

On Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Dylan Bundy (1-8, 6.66 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) Rangers: Spencer Howard (0-2, 5.72 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers -102, Angels -116; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Los Angeles will play on Thursday.

The Rangers are 26-29 in home games in 2020. Texas is slugging .371 as a unit. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a .485 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The Angels are 24-28 on the road. Los Angeles is slugging .428 as a unit. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with a slugging percentage of .652.

The Angels won the last meeting 2-1. Ohtani notched his sixth victory and Jack Mayfield went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Kolby Allard took his 10th loss for Texas.

