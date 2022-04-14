How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Live Online on April 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Rangers host the Angels to start 4-game series

Los Angeles Angels (3-3) vs. Texas Rangers (1-4)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (0-1, 1.93 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -137, Rangers +117; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers start a four-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

Texas had a 60-102 record overall and a 36-45 record at home last season. The Rangers averaged 2.6 extra base hits per game, including one home run.

Los Angeles went 77-85 overall and 38-43 on the road last season. The Angels averaged 8.2 hits per game last season while batting a collective .245 and slugging .407.

INJURIES: Rangers: Jon Gray: 10-Day IL (blister), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Richards: 10-Day IL (blister)

Angels: David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Ward: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)