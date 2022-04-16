How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Live Online on April 16, 2022: TV/Streaming Options

On Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels

5-Day Free Trial

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Prime Ticket. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial

Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Angels face the Rangers leading series 1-0

Los Angeles Angels (4-3) vs. Texas Rangers (1-5)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Noah Syndergaard (1-0, .00 ERA, .75 WHIP, one strikeout); Rangers: Taylor Hearn (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -129, Rangers +108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels play the Texas Rangers with a 1-0 series lead.

Texas went 60-102 overall and 36-45 in home games a season ago. The Rangers batted .232 as a team in the 2021 season with a .669 OPS.

Los Angeles had a 77-85 record overall and a 38-43 record in road games last season. The Angels pitching staff put up a 4.69 ERA collectively last season while averaging 9.2 strikeouts and 3.8 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Rangers: Dennis Santana: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Spencer Howard: 10-Day IL (blister), Jon Gray: 10-Day IL (blister), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Ward: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)