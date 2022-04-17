MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers Game Live Online on April 17, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers play in game 3 of series

Los Angeles Angels (5-3) vs. Texas Rangers (1-6)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Suarez (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, two strikeouts); Rangers: Martin Perez (0-1, 6.75 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, two strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -122, Rangers +102; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels face the Texas Rangers leading the series 2-0.

Texas went 60-102 overall and 36-45 at home a season ago. The Rangers scored 3.9 runs per game while allowing five last season.

Los Angeles had a 77-85 record overall and a 38-43 record on the road last season. The Angels averaged 8.2 hits per game last season while batting a collective .245 and slugging .407.

INJURIES: Rangers: Brad Miller: day-to-day (back), Josh Sborz: 10-Day IL (elbow), Dennis Santana: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Spencer Howard: 10-Day IL (blister), Jon Gray: 10-Day IL (blister), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)