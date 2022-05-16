How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on May 16, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, May 16, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Rangers host the Angels to begin 3-game series

Los Angeles Angels (24-13, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (14-19, fourth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Noah Syndergaard (3-1, 2.45 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (0-1, 5.51 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -139, Rangers +119; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers start a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.

Texas has a 7-12 record in home games and a 14-19 record overall. The Rangers are 8-5 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Los Angeles has gone 12-7 in home games and 24-13 overall. The Angels have hit 49 total home runs to lead the AL.

The matchup Monday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Angels have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has a double and seven home runs for the Rangers. Kole Calhoun is 11-for-31 with a double, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Taylor Ward has five doubles, two triples and eight home runs for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani is 12-for-40 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .192 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Angels: 7-3, .251 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (flexor strain), Jon Gray: day-to-day (knee), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (covid-19), David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Rojas: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kurt Suzuki: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Archie Bradley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)