How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on May 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels meet in game 2 of series

Los Angeles Angels (24-14, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (15-19, fourth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (2-1, 3.77 ERA, .84 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Rangers: Taylor Hearn (2-2, 5.26 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -132, Rangers +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels, leading the series 1-0.

Texas has gone 8-12 at home and 15-19 overall. The Rangers are seventh in the AL with 34 total home runs, averaging one per game.

Los Angeles has a 24-14 record overall and a 12-7 record at home. The Angels have a 16-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Angels have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has a double, seven home runs and 17 RBI for the Rangers. Kole Calhoun is 10-for-29 with a double, a triple, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles with nine home runs while slugging .646. Shohei Ohtani is 13-for-41 with four home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .196 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Angels: 6-4, .257 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (flexor strain), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (covid-19), David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Rojas: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kurt Suzuki: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Archie Bradley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)