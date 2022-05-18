MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on May 18, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest

Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Rangers play the Angels on home winning streak

Los Angeles Angels (24-15, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (16-19, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (3-2, 2.78 ERA, .96 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (1-2, 4.06 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -162, Rangers +139; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Los Angeles Angels.

Texas has a 9-12 record at home and a 16-19 record overall. The Rangers have gone 9-5 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Los Angeles has a 12-7 record in home games and a 24-15 record overall. The Angels have hit 52 total home runs to rank third in the AL.

Wednesday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager leads the Rangers with a .242 batting average, and has two doubles, eight home runs, 14 walks and 18 RBI. Kole Calhoun is 11-for-28 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles with 10 home runs while slugging .684. Ohtani is 13-for-42 with four home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .211 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by one run

Angels: 6-4, .266 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (flexor strain), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jose Rojas: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kurt Suzuki: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Archie Bradley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)