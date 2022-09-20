How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on September 20, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Angels try to end 4-game road losing streak, play the Rangers

Los Angeles Angels (64-83, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (63-83, fourth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (5-9, 2.99 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 134 strikeouts); Rangers: Cole Ragans (0-2, 5.68 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -118, Rangers -100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels travel to the Texas Rangers looking to stop a four-game road slide.

Texas has gone 30-41 at home and 63-83 overall. The Rangers are third in the AL with 181 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Los Angeles has a 30-42 record on the road and a 64-83 record overall. The Angels have a 48-12 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the 14th meeting between these teams this season. The Rangers have an 8-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Lowe has 24 doubles, three triples, 25 home runs and 71 RBI for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 10-for-33 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Taylor Ward has a .270 batting average to rank third on the Angels, and has 16 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs. Luis Rengifo is 11-for-39 with four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .246 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Angels: 4-6, .235 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Solak: day-to-day (foot), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Angels: Andrew Velazquez: 60-Day IL (foot), David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hand), Jhonathan Diaz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)