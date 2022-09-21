MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on September 21, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest

Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Rangers to end losing streak in game against the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (65-83, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (63-84, fourth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tucker Davidson (2-6, 6.96 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (3-8, 4.49 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 129 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -148, Angels +126; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers will try to end a three-game losing streak when they take on the Los Angeles Angels.

Texas is 30-42 in home games and 63-84 overall. The Rangers are eighth in the majors with 181 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Los Angeles is 31-42 in road games and 65-83 overall. The Angels have a 16-25 record in games decided by one run.

Wednesday’s game is the 15th time these teams match up this season. The Rangers hold an 8-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has 21 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 80 RBI while hitting .242 for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 17-for-42 with five doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Taylor Ward has a .272 batting average to rank third on the Angels, and has 17 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs. Luis Rengifo is 11-for-39 with four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .244 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Angels: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Solak: day-to-day (foot), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Angels: Andrew Velazquez: 60-Day IL (foot), David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hand), Jhonathan Diaz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)