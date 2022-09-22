How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on September 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Rangers and Angels meet to decide series winner

Los Angeles Angels (65-84, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (64-84, fourth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 2:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 4.74 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Rangers: Martin Perez (12-6, 2.84 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 159 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -144, Angels +123; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels meet on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Texas is 64-84 overall and 31-42 at home. The Rangers have a 41-18 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles is 31-43 on the road and 65-84 overall. The Angels are 22-62 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams meet Thursday for the 16th time this season. The Rangers are up 9-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 23 home runs, 49 walks and 76 RBI while hitting .252 for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 13-for-37 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 27 doubles, six triples and 34 home runs while hitting .270 for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 11-for-39 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by three runs

Angels: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Nick Solak: 60-Day IL (foot), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Angels: Andrew Velazquez: 60-Day IL (foot), David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hand), Jhonathan Diaz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)