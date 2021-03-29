 Skip to Content
Spring Training TV Guide: How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Milwaukee Brewers on March 30, 2021 Live Online

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin and Bally Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (formerly Fox Sports Southwest, while in Wisconsin, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (formerly Fox Sports Wisconsin).  Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Southwest or Fox Sports Wisconsin – this is your only option to stream Indians and Angels games on your local RSN all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Wisconsin≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Wisconsin≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

