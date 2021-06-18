MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Texas Rangers Live Without Cable on June 18, 2021: Streaming

On Friday, June 18, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jose Berrios (7-2, 3.49 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (1-7, 5.48 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers +139, Twins -160; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Rangers are 15-16 on their home turf. Texas hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .298 this season, led by Joey Gallo with a mark of .372.

The Twins are 13-20 on the road. Minnesota has slugged .430, good for fourth in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the club with a .552 slugging percentage, including 23 extra-base hits and 14 home runs.

The Rangers won the last meeting 4-3. Taylor Hearn earned his first victory and Jonah Heim went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Texas. Tyler Duffey registered his first loss for Minnesota.

