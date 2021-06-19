MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins Live Without Cable on June 19, 2021: Live Stream

On Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Randy Dobnak (1-6, 8.38 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) Rangers: Kolby Allard (2-2, 2.91 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Texas enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Rangers are 15-17 on their home turf. The Texas pitching staff averages 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, Jordan Lyles leads them with a mark of 7.6.

The Twins are 14-20 in road games. Minnesota has hit 100 home runs this season, third in the league. Nelson Cruz leads the team with 14, averaging one every 14.8 at-bats.

The Twins won the last meeting 7-5. Hansel Robles earned his third victory and Trevor Larnach went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Minnesota. Josh Sborz took his third loss for Texas.

