How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on July 8, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 8, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Minnesota Twins vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Twins take on the Rangers after Arraez's 4-hit game

Minnesota Twins (47-38, first in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (37-43, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.47 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (4-4, 3.96 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -115, Rangers -104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins play the Texas Rangers after Luis Arraez had four hits on Wednesday in a 9-8 loss to the White Sox.

Texas has gone 17-20 at home and 37-43 overall. The Rangers rank fourth in the AL with 105 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Minnesota has a 22-20 record on the road and a 47-38 record overall. The Twins are 26-10 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has 16 home runs, 29 walks and 39 RBI while hitting .233 for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 13-for-43 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 34 extra base hits (10 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs). Jorge Polanco is 7-for-30 with five home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .256 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Twins: 5-5, .252 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Alex Kirilloff: day-to-day (undisclosed), Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (hip), Joe Smith: 15-Day IL (trap), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)