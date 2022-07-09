MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on July 9, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Minnesota Twins vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Rangers face the Twins leading series 1-0

Minnesota Twins (47-39, first in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (38-43, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Devin Smeltzer (4-2, 3.04 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Rangers: Martin Perez (7-2, 2.34 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -119, Twins +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Minnesota Twins with a 1-0 series lead.

Texas has gone 18-20 in home games and 38-43 overall. The Rangers are 27-8 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Minnesota is 22-21 in road games and 47-39 overall. The Twins have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .253.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has 10 doubles, 17 home runs and 42 RBI for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 12-for-42 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 15 doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Twins. Alex Kirilloff is 10-for-33 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .259 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Twins: 5-5, .263 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (hip), Joe Smith: 15-Day IL (trap), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)