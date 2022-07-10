How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on July 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Minnesota Twins vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Twins try to end road losing streak, play the Rangers

Minnesota Twins (47-40, first in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (39-43, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (4-4, 4.50 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (1-6, 4.15 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -119, Twins +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins visit the Texas Rangers looking to break a three-game road slide.

Texas has gone 19-20 in home games and 39-43 overall. The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.93.

Minnesota has gone 22-22 on the road and 47-40 overall. The Twins have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .423.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager leads the Rangers with 18 home runs while slugging .444. Marcus Semien is 14-for-42 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 15 doubles, a triple and four home runs while hitting .355 for the Twins. Jorge Polanco is 7-for-34 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .254 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Twins: 4-6, .253 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Gio Urshela: day-to-day (knee), Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (hip), Joe Smith: 15-Day IL (trap), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)