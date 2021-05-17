How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on May 17, 2021: TV Options/Streaming

On Monday, May 17, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees

When: Monday, May 17, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and New York Yankees games all year long.

Texas heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Kyle Gibson. Gibson went seven innings, giving up two runs on four hits with three strikeouts against Houston.

Yankees: Gerrit Cole (5-1, 1.37 ERA, .68 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Rangers: Jordan Lyles (1-3, 6.63 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 36 strikeouts).

The Rangers are 9-10 in home games in 2020. Texas’s lineup has 51 home runs this season, Adolis Garcia leads the club with 10 homers.

The Yankees have gone 11-9 away from home. The New York pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.34. Gerrit Cole leads the team with a 1.37 earned run average.

