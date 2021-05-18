How to Watch Yankees vs. Rangers Live Online on May 18, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and New York Yankees games all year long.

Aaron Judge and the Yankees will take on the Rangers Tuesday. Yankees: Jameson Taillon (1-3, 5.40 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (1-3, 4.60 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 39 strikeouts).

The Rangers are 10-10 in home games in 2020. Texas has hit 53 home runs this season, sixth in the MLB. Adolis Garcia leads the club with 11, averaging one every 11.4 at-bats.

The Yankees are 11-10 on the road. New York’s team on-base percentage of .315 is fourth in the American League. Aaron Judge leads the team with an OBP of .389.

The Rangers won the last meeting 5-2. Jordan Lyles earned his second victory and Garcia went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Texas. Gerrit Cole registered his second loss for New York.