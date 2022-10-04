How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers Doubleheader Live Online on October 4, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the New York Yankees in a doubleheader. The games are airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Rangers aim to break 6-game losing streak, play the Yankees

New York Yankees (98-61, first in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (66-93, fourth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 2:05 p.m. EDT & 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES:

Game 1: Yankees: Taillon (14-5, 3.83 ERA); Rangers: Gray (7-7, 3.93 ERA)

Game 2: Rangers: Cole (13-7, 3.51 ERA); Rangers: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -148, Rangers +126; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers head into a matchup against the New York Yankees as losers of six games in a row.

Texas has a 32-45 record in home games and a 66-92 record overall. The Rangers have a 43-19 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

New York is 40-37 in road games and 97-61 overall. The Yankees have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .325.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 31 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 82 RBI for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 9-for-40 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 28 doubles and 61 home runs for the Yankees. Oswaldo Cabrera is 10-for-35 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 2-8, .194 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .252 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Brett Martin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Solak: 60-Day IL (foot), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Yankees: Ron Marinaccio: day-to-day (undisclosed), Matt Carpenter: 60-Day IL (foot), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (back), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder)