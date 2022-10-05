MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees Live Online on October 5, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: YES Network, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Yankees face the Rangers leading series 2-1

New York Yankees (99-62, first in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (67-94, fourth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (2-4, 3.31 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Rangers: Glenn Otto (6-10, 4.72 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -143, Rangers +121; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees meet the Texas Rangers with a 2-1 series lead.

Texas has a 33-47 record at home and a 67-94 record overall. The Rangers have hit 196 total home runs to rank fourth in the AL.

New York has a 42-38 record in road games and a 99-62 record overall. The Yankees have the third-best team ERA in baseball at 3.30.

The matchup Wednesday is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Yankees hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager is third on the Rangers with 58 extra base hits (24 doubles, a triple and 33 home runs). Nate Lowe is 9-for-37 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has 27 doubles, a triple and 24 home runs for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 4-for-22 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 2-8, .179 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Yankees: 6-4, .240 batting average, 1.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Cole Ragans: 15-Day IL (calf), Brett Martin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Solak: 60-Day IL (foot), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Yankees: Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shin), Gleyber Torres: day-to-day (illness), Matt Carpenter: 60-Day IL (foot), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (back), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder)