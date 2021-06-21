 Skip to Content
How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Stream Live Without Cable on June 21, 2021: TV Channels/Live TV

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, June 21, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (7-6, 4.21 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) Rangers: Kyle Gibson (4-0, 2.09 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers +113, Athletics -131; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas enters the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Rangers are 8-16 against the rest of their division. Texas has slugged .369 this season. Adolis Garcia leads the club with a .531 slugging percentage, including 25 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Athletics have gone 13-13 against division opponents. Oakland has a team on-base percentage of .317, good for fourth in the American League. Mark Canha leads the team with a mark of .376.

