MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Live Online Without Cable on June 23, 2021: Streaming

On Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (4-1, 2.84 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (1-7, 5.60 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers +132, Athletics -152; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Oakland will meet on Wednesday.

The Rangers are 9-17 against opponents from the AL West. Texas is slugging .373 as a unit. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a .528 slugging percentage, including 26 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Athletics are 14-14 against teams from the AL West. Oakland’s team on-base percentage of .319 is fourth in the American League. Mark Canha leads the club with an OBP of .379.

The Athletics won the last meeting 13-6. Cole Irvin earned his fifth victory and Ramon Laureano went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for Oakland. Taylor Hearn took his second loss for Texas.