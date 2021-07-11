MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Live Online Without Cable on July 11, 2021: Streaming

On Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (9-2, 3.41 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 115 strikeouts) Rangers: Kolby Allard (2-5, 3.45 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers +126, Athletics -145; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Oakland will face off on Sunday.

The Rangers are 22-24 in home games in 2020. Texas has hit 107 home runs as a team this season. Joey Gallo leads them with 24, averaging one every 11.5 at-bats.

The Athletics have gone 24-18 away from home. Oakland has slugged .403 this season. Matt Olson leads the team with a .549 slugging percentage, including 41 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Athletics won the last meeting 8-4. J.B. Wendelken secured his second victory and Jed Lowrie went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Oakland. Spencer Patton registered his first loss for Texas.