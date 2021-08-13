How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Live Online Without Cable on August 13, 2021: Streaming

On Friday, August 13, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (8-10, 3.45 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) Rangers: Dane Dunning (5-7, 4.07 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers +146, Athletics -167; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics travel to play the Texas Rangers on Friday.

The Rangers are 26-30 on their home turf. Texas has slugged .365 this season. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a .486 slugging percentage, including 43 extra-base hits and 25 home runs.

The Athletics are 33-23 on the road. Oakland has a collective .236 this season, led by Starling Marte with an average of .322.

The Athletics won the last meeting 6-3. James Kaprielian earned his sixth victory and Marte went 4-for-5 with an RBI for Oakland. Jordan Lyles took his ninth loss for Texas.