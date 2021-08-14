How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online Without Cable on August 14, 2021: Live Stream/TV

On Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (6-4, 3.22 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) Rangers: Jordan Lyles (5-9, 5.46 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers +176, Athletics -209; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Oakland will play on Saturday.

The Rangers are 27-30 in home games in 2020. Texas is slugging .366 as a unit. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a .480 slugging percentage, including 43 extra-base hits and 25 home runs.

The Athletics are 33-24 in road games. Oakland has slugged .407 this season. Matt Olson leads the team with a mark of .571.

The Rangers won the last meeting 8-6. Dennis Santana secured his second victory and Yohel Pozo went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Texas. Cole Irvin registered his 11th loss for Oakland.