How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on August 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Monday, August 15, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest).

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Athletics look to stop road losing streak, take on the Rangers

Oakland Athletics (41-74, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (51-63, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (3-6, 4.38 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Rangers: Glenn Otto (4-8, 5.20 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -160, Athletics +137; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics travel to the Texas Rangers looking to end a three-game road slide.

Texas has a 25-32 record at home and a 51-63 record overall. The Rangers have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .241.

Oakland has gone 24-35 in road games and 41-74 overall. The Athletics have a 27-10 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Monday for the 14th time this season. The Rangers are ahead 8-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia has 22 doubles, four triples and 19 home runs for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 13-for-40 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Sean Murphy has 26 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs for the Athletics. Tony Kemp is 9-for-30 with two doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .258 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Athletics: 2-8, .218 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dennis Santana: 15-Day IL (ankle), Kole Calhoun: 10-Day IL (heel), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Athletics: Ramon Laureano: day-to-day (side), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)