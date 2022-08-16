How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on August 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Athletics aim to break road losing streak, play the Rangers

Oakland Athletics (41-75, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (52-63, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (3-0, 2.30 ERA, .81 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Rangers: Kohei Arihara (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics visit the Texas Rangers looking to break a four-game road losing streak.

Texas has a 26-32 record in home games and a 52-63 record overall. The Rangers have a 22-47 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Oakland is 41-75 overall and 24-36 on the road. The Athletics have a 9-20 record in games decided by one run.

The teams play Tuesday for the 15th time this season. The Rangers lead the season series 9-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has 15 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 59 RBI for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 8-for-40 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Seth Brown has 19 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 48 RBI while hitting .231 for the Athletics. Tony Kemp is 9-for-29 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Athletics: 1-9, .207 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dennis Santana: 15-Day IL (ankle), Kole Calhoun: 10-Day IL (heel), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Athletics: Ramon Laureano: day-to-day (side), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)