MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on August 17, 2022: Streaming

On Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics Wednesday

Oakland Athletics (42-75, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (52-64, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adam Oller (1-5, 7.26 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Rangers: Cole Ragans (0-1, 4.82 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -163, Athletics +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers square off against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.

Texas has a 26-33 record in home games and a 52-64 record overall. The Rangers have hit 139 total home runs to rank ninth in MLB play.

Oakland has a 42-75 record overall and a 25-36 record in road games. The Athletics have gone 9-20 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 16th time this season. The Rangers are ahead 9-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia has 22 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs and 73 RBI for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 8-for-41 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Sean Murphy has 26 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Athletics. Tony Kemp is 9-for-30 with two doubles and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .265 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by two runs

Athletics: 1-9, .215 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dennis Santana: 15-Day IL (ankle), Kole Calhoun: 10-Day IL (heel), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Athletics: Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)