How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on September 13, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Athletics visit the Rangers to begin 2-game series

Oakland Athletics (51-90, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (61-80, fourth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Rangers: Cole Ragans (0-2, 3.80 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -152, Athletics +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Oakland Athletics to begin a two-game series.

Texas has a 29-40 record at home and a 61-80 record overall. The Rangers have a 39-17 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Oakland is 51-90 overall and 28-41 in road games. The Athletics have a 36-10 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the 18th time these teams meet this season. The Rangers hold a 10-7 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 25 doubles, five triples and 22 home runs while hitting .245 for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 13-for-39 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Sean Murphy has 32 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 14-for-41 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .214 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Athletics: 2-8, .230 batting average, 6.85 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hip), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Athletics: James Kaprielian: day-to-day (finger), Adam Oller: 15-Day IL (rib), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (knee), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow)