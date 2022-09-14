MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on September 14, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Rangers bring 1-0 series lead over Athletics into game 2

Oakland Athletics (51-91, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (62-80, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (5-2, 3.33 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (3-8, 4.39 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -164, Athletics +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers lead 1-0 in a two-game series with the Oakland Athletics.

Texas is 62-80 overall and 30-40 in home games. The Rangers are 40-17 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Oakland has a 51-91 record overall and a 28-42 record in road games. The Athletics have a 36-10 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the 19th time these teams square off this season. The Rangers are up 11-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia has 29 doubles, four triples and 25 home runs for the Rangers. Josh Jung is 6-for-24 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Tony Kemp has 22 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 38 RBI while hitting .234 for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 12-for-36 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .217 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Athletics: 2-8, .228 batting average, 7.14 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hip), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Athletics: James Kaprielian: day-to-day (finger), Adam Oller: 15-Day IL (rib), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (knee), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow)