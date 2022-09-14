 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on September 14, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Rangers bring 1-0 series lead over Athletics into game 2

Oakland Athletics (51-91, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (62-80, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (5-2, 3.33 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (3-8, 4.39 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -164, Athletics +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers lead 1-0 in a two-game series with the Oakland Athletics.

Texas is 62-80 overall and 30-40 in home games. The Rangers are 40-17 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Oakland has a 51-91 record overall and a 28-42 record in road games. The Athletics have a 36-10 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the 19th time these teams square off this season. The Rangers are up 11-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia has 29 doubles, four triples and 25 home runs for the Rangers. Josh Jung is 6-for-24 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Tony Kemp has 22 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 38 RBI while hitting .234 for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 12-for-36 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .217 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Athletics: 2-8, .228 batting average, 7.14 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hip), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Athletics: James Kaprielian: day-to-day (finger), Adam Oller: 15-Day IL (rib), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (knee), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow)

